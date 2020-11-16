Stingers stung as Bandits go top

The Owaka Bandits won the top-of-the-table clash with the Valley Stingers by 32 runs at the Wasp Nest at Tuapeka on Saturday.

The Bandits are unbeaten after three rounds of the T20 competition.

Valley won the toss and elected to bowl.

After 12 overs, Owaka was loitering at 75 for four. Then Reece Pullar and Daniel White batted well together with both displaying tremendous power in their shots.

Owaka reached 139 for eight off its 20 overs. White top-scored with 42 runs off 16 deliveries.

Marc Phillips was the pick of the Stingers bowlers with three wickets.

Stingers openers Bevan McCall and Lachie Johnston set about their work reeling in Owaka’s total. Bandits opening bowler Nathan White made the breakthrough, dismissing McCall, then Jeremy Gray dismissed Johnston.

Francis Parker and Daniel White swung the match back in Owaka’s favour. They picked up three wickets each as Valley started to throw the game away.

A wicket each at the death from Hayden Sheppard and Quentin Gare gave Owaka the win with four overs to spare.

The Clutha Comets took their first win in a thrilling match against the Waihola Swans in Milton.

Clutha’s one-wicket win was achieved on the last ball.

Clutha elected to bowl first and restricted Waihola to 124 for five. Swans captain Ashton Tourell was the main contributor with 52 off 44 balls.

Dom Grinton and Rhiane Smith took two scalps each for Clutha.

In reply the Swans reduced the Comets to 51 for nine with six overs remaining.

Comets captain Steve Van Asperen was joined by Rhiane Smith who proceeded to wallop the Swans bowlers to all parts. Smith scored 72 runs off 33 deliveries including a two off the last ball to win the match. Kellan Crowie and Greg Webber took three wickets each for the Swans.

The Lawrence Lions had a six-wicket win over the Kai Kings at the Lions Den in Lawrence.

Kai won the toss and chose to bat but made only 98 for six.

Lawrence had Kai in trouble at 20 for three before a fourth-wicket partnership between Pat McKenna (30) and William Casey (27) gave Kai a platform to build on. However, the lower order could not add many runs and the Kings were left to defend a marginal total.

Ryan Banks took three for 15 off four overs.

In reply, the Lions chased the total down in the 18th over, four wickets down. George Franklin (33 not out) top-scored.

- Francis Parker