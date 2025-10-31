Strong contenders aplenty in South Otago

Bradley Frost for Milton King Crabs. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The South Otago cricket season gets under way this weekend among the weather-induced carnage.

The T20 competition is up first with a new-look format that includes doubleheaders, semifinals and a huge day planned on December 6 for finals day in Balclutha.

Reigning T20 champions the Milton King Crabs have named what should be a hugely competitive squad.

The Crabs are flush with talent and are suited to the shorter format thanks to their powerful batting lineup.

The only real change to their side from last season is captain Ben Cameron making a move from fulltime player to sporadic fill-in.

However, the pain has been dulled slightly with quality South Otago all-rounder Braden Adams committing himself for the season, which is a huge plus for the Crabs.

Milton start off their campaign in the match of round one at Owaka against the reigning 40-over champions.

The Owaka Bandits have kept roughly the same side from last season as they look to make it four wins in a row in the 40-over competition.

Owaka struggle to make the T20 finals, but definitely have the squad capable of it.

A serious knee injury will sideline wicketkeeper-batter Reece Pullar for most of the season, but the signing of Otago Country representative Sam Bastin and youngsters Clayton Sheppard and Balin Wood increases the depth of talent in the Bandits bullpen.

The Waihola Swans come into the season full of excitement, as they may finally get to play on their new pitch in Waihola.

The Swans have ground-shared with Milton since their reintroduction and they will be excited to set down their roots.

Their playing squad is stacked with ability, and we should see them towards the pointy end of both competitions.

The Kaitangata Kings are back and will be serious contenders again this season.

Kai have the right balance of youth and experience and have the hunger for success. Keep an eye out for star all-rounder William Casey.

The Valley Stingers and Clutha Comets have had tumultuous off-seasons, with several players hanging up the boots or moving on to greener pastures, but they can never be counted out.