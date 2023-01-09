Stunning turnaround by Otago A

Otago A came back from the death to snatch a win over Canterbury Country yesterday.

After posting only a woeful 76 runs in its first innings, Otago changed its fortunes in the second innings to win by two wickets in the national men’s provincial A match at Sunnyvale in Dunedin.

Jack Pryde (101) and Jed Mockford (71) combined for a stunning 152-run partnership for the seventh wicket to bring Otago back into it and steady the second innings.

Pryde’s knock off 172 balls, including seven fours, was key.

Canterbury compiled a solid first innings of 241 all out in the three-day match.

Ryan Hughes (54) led the away side and was helped by some nice contributions from Angus Sidey (44) and Archie Redfern (32).

Tommy Clout was in form with the ball for Otago, picking up a five wicket-bag for 75 runs.

Shiv Achary and Jack Mockford picked up two wickets each.

Otago had a first innings to forget with the bat.

Captain Hunter Kindley (24) and Kaleb McKay (11) were the only batters to reach double figures.

Canterbury’s Liam Foulkes took four for 14 runs in seven overs, Hughes nabbed two for five and Sam Chamberlain two for 17.

In reply Canterbury, declared at 134 runs for four.

Otago was up to the challenge and was far more proficient with the bat second time around, posting 303 for eight to secure the win.

— Otago began the national under-19 tournament yesterday with a 46-run loss to Canterbury.

Canterbury was sent in during the one-day match in Lincoln and amassed 257 for nine.

Max Clarke (54), Cam Paul (47) and Aarush Bhagwat (45) led the side.

Otago captain Tom O’Connor took four for 42 while Zac Cumming nabbed three for 54.

In reply, opening batters Xavier Chisholm (29) and Cumming (23) combined nicely for a 60-run partnership to get Otago under way.

Joe Ingram (34), Sebastian Kyle (30) and O’Connor (32) also made good contributions but Otago was all out for 211 runs.

Otago’s match against Central Districts under-19 was washed out on Saturday.

The team plays Northern Districts today.

