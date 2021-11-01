Successful start for Owaka defending title

The Owaka Bandits started their defence of the South Otago T20 title with a 19-run win over the Clutha Comets on Saturday.

Jeremy Gray led the way with 62, sharing partnerships of 45 (with Joel White) and 63 (with Gordon Edwards) as the Bandits posted a competitive 146 for three off their 20 overs.

Owaka opening bowlers Quentin Gare and Nathan White then reduced Clutha to six for three after four overs.

Young guns Caleb Carson and Kelan Smith started the rescue job for the Comets, putting on 83 for the fourth wicket.

Carson fell for 57, off just 24 balls, and Smith 26, and the Comets came up short at 127 for nine.

At Tuapeka Mouth, the Kai Kings beat the Valley Stingers by 15 runs.

William Casey struck a crisp 50, captain Mark Shepherd blasted 30 off just nine balls and Jack Dent added 27 to propel the Kings to 155 for seven.

Valley veteran Marc Phillips returned team-best figures of three for 20 off his four overs.

In reply, the Stingers were dismissed for 140 in the final over of the game.

Morgan Culbertson and Daniel Cragg put on 37 for the first wicket, and Michael Johnston struck some lusty blows in his 35, but the Kings bowlers were always on top, Shepherd taking four for 14 off 3.2 overs to cement his position as one of the players to watch this season.

The Milton King Crabs showed there was no rust in the joints on their return to the South Otago competition with a six-wicket win over the Waihola Swans.

Waihola made 148 for eight, led by opener Greg Webber, who made 52 off 51 balls.

Milton captain Braden Adams was the pick of his side’s bowlers with outstanding figures of four for 13 off four overs.

In reply, the Crabs chased the total down with four balls to spare.

Adams was dismissed in the opening over, and No 3 Dylan Greer fell in the following over, giving Waihola a confidence boost.

However, a 64-run partnership between Simon Scott (51) and Dylan Mathieson got the Crabs back on their feet, before Scott and Bradley Frost (54 not out) added 56 to get closer to the total.

Frost then showed his cool head under pressure and chased the total down with some help from Jacob Jenkins.

