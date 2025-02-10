Swans in charge in competition

The Waihola Swans now have a stranglehold on the South Otago premier 40-over competition.

The Swans beat the Owaka Bandits by 37 runs on Saturday to move eight points clear at the top of the ladder.

Waihola were asked to bat and recorded 245 for six.

The highlight of the innings was Waihola opening batter Marc Kohey carrying his bat through the innings and finishing on 140 not out.

Kohey and Dylan Bungard (34) added 122 for the opening wicket, which allowed the remainder of the Swans lineup to bat with no pressure.

A cameo by Rowan Craw (38) and some wayward Owaka deliveries helped Waihola through to a score that was more than defendable.

Jeremy Gray was the pick of Owaka’s bowling attack with four for 39 off eight overs.

In reply, Owaka were bowled out for 208.

A century by opener Gray was the feature of Owaka’s innings. He hit nine fours and three sixes on his way to 112 (101 balls).

Francis Parker’s 30 was the next best as Waihola wrapped up proceedings with an over to spare.

The Kaitangata Kings beat the Milton King Crabs by eight wickets to cement their spot inside the top four.

Kings skipper Kobe Thomson elected to bowl and led the way with six wickets as the Crabs were dismissed for 188.

Two initial wickets by Thomson put Kai in the box seat before a partnership between Bradley Frost and Corey Bradley threatened to derail the home side’s momentum.

Regular wickets through the middle, including the important scalp of Frost for 79, set up a decent chase in the second innings.

Thomson finished with six for 27 off 7.3 overs.

In reply, the home side chased the total down in the 36th over with opener Allan Thomson (76) and William Casey (55 not out) the major contributors.

The Valley Stingers claimed their second straight victory with a six-wicket win over the Clutha Comets at Tuapeka Mouth.

Clutha batted first and recorded 152 all out with skipper Kelan Smith again top-scoring with 59. Brooklin Smith’s 32 was next best.

Stingers skipper Lachlan Johnston took four wickets in the first innings to help his side out.

In reply, an unbeaten 102-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Johnston (60 not out) and Tharaka Herath (50 not out) saw Valley home comfortably inside bonus-point territory. Clutha bowled too many extras, and their fielding let them down at key moments.

By Francis Parker