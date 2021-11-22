Swans deal to Kings as contest heats up

Things are heating up with one round remaining of the South Otago T20 competition.

The Waihola Swans had an impressive seven-wicket win over the Kai Kings on Saturday in Kaitangata.

Kaitangata made 137 for the loss of only three wickets from its 20 overs.

Orry Young and William Casey added 103 runs for the second wicket. Young was dismissed for 74 (five fours and five sixes) in the 18th over, and Casey was out for 33 an over later.

Waihola chased the total down with an over to spare.

A 40-run second-wicket partnership between Ryan Clark and Brad Williams started the ball rolling before Clark was dismissed for 33. Williams and captain Jared Cunningham then added 90 for the third wicket.

Williams finished on 64 not out off 45 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes.

The Valley Stingers beat the Owaka Bandits by seven wickets at the Wasp Nest.

Opening batter Jeremy Gray continued his run of form with 78 off 44 balls, the Bandits being dismissed for 138 in the final over.

Marc Phillips led the Stingers’ attack with four for 14 off 3.5 overs.

In reply, the Stingers delivered a fantastic 82-run opening stand between captain Lachie Johnston and Morgan Culbertson, who played their shots and found the boundary with ease.

Owaka’s bowlers were guilty of bowling too short and wide and were punished accordingly.

Culbertson was first to go off the bowling of Jeremy Gray for 45 before Johnston was caught just after notching up his half century and leaving his side with not much left to do.

In Milton, the King Crabs kept their finals chances alive with a six-wicket win over the Clutha Comets.

Clutha chose to bat but could only muster 103 for seven off its 20 overs.

A 46-run fourth-wicket partnership between Kelan Smith (30) and Daniel Sutherland (28) was the highlight of the innings.

The Milton bowlers kept their lines tight, and all received impressive figures as reward. Braden Adams and Jared Hayes took two wickets each.

The King Crabs chased the total down in the 15th over. After being 48 for three, Milton all-rounder Brad Frost took control of the match with an unbeaten 43 off 21 balls, which included two fours and four sixes.

Sutherland continued his good day with the ball for Clutha, taking two for 23 off four neat overs.

- Francis Parker