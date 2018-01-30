Taylor back as T20 weapon for Black Caps

gettyimages-898609780.jpg Ross Taylor during the one-day international series against Pakistan. Photo: Getty Images

The power game that highlighted Ross Taylor's early years as a New Zealand cricketer has re-emerged and earned him a key role in the team for the Twenty20 international tri-series.

Seemingly on the outer with the national selectors when it came to the shortest format, Taylor has unleashed three cameos in three T20I knocks for the Black Caps this summer.

The 33-year-old has locked down a place in the middle order, where quick runs are nearly always required.

He blasted 20 off 13 balls against the West Indies in Nelson in his first T20I for 18 months.

That was followed by 22 not out off 13 balls and 25 off 11 in the two T20Is he played against Pakistan this month.

The last knock came in a losing cause at Mount Maunganui, but was memorable for Taylor launching three sixes over mid wicket.

It is a shot that was a trademark of his formative years but had largely been shelved as he became a world-class accumulator in tests and one-day internationals.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson was delighted to see Taylor opening the shoulders as his team eye a clash with Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

"We've talked to Ross about what we want to see from him in terms of T20," Hesson said.

"That power game is something we really want him to bring out. It's been a good challenge for Ross and he's taken it head on and deserves to be back in the mix.

"We know Ross is a classy player and you add that bit of freedom and ability to take the attack on, it just lengthens our batting and gives us another punch."

Taylor has played 76 T20Is in a 360-game career for New Zealand.

No Kiwi has bettered his tally of 17 centuries in both the test and ODI international formats.