Test in the balance midway through final day

New Zealand’s Tom Latham (with ball) celebrates after catching Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during the fifth and final day of the second test match between the two sides at the National Stadium in Karachi last night. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A tight finish to the Black Caps’ second test against Pakistan in Karachi loomed as the Otago Daily Times went to print last night.

Tim Southee’s declaration late on day four set Pakistan a target of 319, and also allowed New Zealand a three-over burst at their batting line-up in fading light.

This proved highly successful, as Southee bowled opener Abdullah Shafique second ball, before Ish Sodhi turned a leg break sharply back through the defence of nightwatchman Mir Hamza to bowl him as well and leave Pakistan reeling at none for two.

The New Zealanders carried on this fine start on the final day last night, picking up three Pakistan wickets in the first session.

Sodhi struck again in similar fashion, beating a charging Imam-ul-Haq through the gate to bowl him for 12.

Premier Pakistan Babar Azam then tickled a fine edge legside off the bowling of Michael Bracewell, which was well held by substitute keeper Tom Latham, and was out for 27.

Then in Bracewell’s very next over, Shan Masood advanced looking to hit over the top, but could only spoon the ball high enough for Kane Williamson, stationed at mid off, to run behind Bracewell to complete a catch. At this stage, Pakistan was left at 80 for five.

But Sarfaraz Ahmed and first-innings centurion Saud Shakeel came together to see their team through to lunch without any further damage — and seemed key to the fortunes of the game.

At time of print, the pair were still at the crease after lunch with Pakistan on 160 for five, requiring a further 159 runs with 42 overs minimum due in the remainder of the day’s play.