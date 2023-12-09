Test continues rapid advance despite rain

Unrelenting rain prompted match officials to call off the entire second day's play in the second test between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Thursday.

Umpires waited until 2pm local time before deciding play would not be possible at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh were all out for 172, but snatched control by reducing New Zealand to 55 for five as 15 wickets tumbled on Wednesday.

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips were the not out batters for New Zealand, and faced a massive rebuilding job when play resumed yesterday evening, with New Zealand trailing by 117 runs.

More rain delayed the start of day three, wiping out the morning session.

When play resumed about noon (local time), Phillips and Mitchell seemed to have decided attack was the best form of defence.

Despite looking uncomfortable at times against a spin attack still sharply turning the ball, Phillips struck a number of early boundaries to reduce New Zealand’s deficit.

When Mitchell tried to join the fun though, advancing down the pitch to Nayeem Hasan to try to loft him down and out of the ground, he only managed to sky the ball straight, and had to watch as Mehidy Hasan Miraz took a fine running catch coming around from long on.

Mitchell had to go for 18.

Phillips was joined by Mitchell Santner, but the left-hander only made 1 before a perfunctory prod resulted in a simple catch to first slip, and Nayeem had disposed of two Mitchells in two overs. Undeterred, Phillips continued his attacking approach — at one point even dealing square leg umpire Paul Reiffel a painful blow to the knee with a hard-hit pull — to bring up a crucial 38-ball half-century.

He continued with support from Kyle Jamieson, who made a handy 20 in a flurry of long limbs before being caught in the cordon when Shoriful Islam bought pace back into the game.

Tim Southee also brought his long handle to the crease and a couple of big blows helped take New Zealand into the lead.

Just ahead of press Phillips fell for a 72-ball 87, having hit nine fours and four sixes.

Southee followed shortly after for 14 and New Zealand had made 180, a lead of just eight. — RNZ / staff reporter