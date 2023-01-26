Three Kiwis in ICC teams

White Ferns all-rounder Melie Kerr has been named in the ICC women’s ODI team of the year, while Tom Latham and Trent Boult have been named in the men’s team.

Not surprisingly — in a year when they failed to win a test series — no Black Caps players have managed to make the ICC men’s test team of the year.

The test team features four Australians (Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon), three Englishmen (Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Jimmy Anderson), Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Rishabh Pant (India) and Kagiso Rabada (South Africa).