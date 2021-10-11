PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Otago Sparks have confirmed their domestic contract offers for the coming summer.

Newcomers to the region Kate Ebrahim and Felicity Leydon-Davis were two of the three new faces on the list.

Joining them is impressive youngster Molly Loe, who has played for the team over the past three summers and began to impress with the ball last season.

The list also features six returning domestic contracted players, alongside the New Zealand-contracted trio of Suzie Bates, Katey Martin and Hayley Jensen.

Those White Ferns players are likely to turn out for the Sparks more than usual this summer, due to Covid-19 restrictions limiting their overseas movements.

Otago Cricket performance and talent manager Simon Forde said the new players would add plenty of value to the team.

Ebrahim (nee Broadmore), the wife of new Volts coach Dion Ebrahim, boasts more than 3500 List A runs at an average of 29.80, alongside 164 wickets.

In twenty20 games she has scored more than 1600 runs at 12.60, and taken 79 wickets.

Leydon-Davis has a similarly impressive record of 2736 runs and 126 wickets in 195 domestic appearances.

Sparks coach Craig Cumming, expressed his excitement about the squad.

"As head coach of the Sparks, I’m genuinely excited about the group we’ve been able to put together for the upcoming season, which holds a nice blend of youth and experience," he said.

"The challenge for us this year was only selecting nine players, as we’re very excited about the wider group and the growth those players have shown."

The Sparks begin their campaign at the end of the month.

Otago Sparks contracts:

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen

Domestic: Caitlin Blakely, Emma Black, Eden Carson, Kate Ebrahim, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Molly Loe, Sophie Oldershaw.