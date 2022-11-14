Three out of three for Appleby Rams; Waikoikoi beats Marist

The Appleby Rams continued their winning way in round three of Southland’s club competition on Saturday.

Appleby is the only team to have won its first three games after beating Southland Boys’ High at the school.

The Rams were sent in to bat and experienced opener Jamie Clark scored 65 before being run out. Clark had good support from Aaron Hart (36).

Reid Murray, in his first year out of school, then punished his former teammates with 25 more valuable runs.

The Rams got through to 219 for seven from their 40 overs, which was a daunting total for the schoolboys to chase down.

Shahen Wijesinghe (24) pottered away through 42 deliveries, while the experienced Mark Billcliff and captain Lachie Riley both scored 26 runs as the school came up 60 runs short, finishing on 160 for nine from 40 overs.

Waikoikoi beat Marist by nine runs in the match at Miller Street in Invercargill.

Waikoikoi was asked to bat, and Welby Reed scored the first 21 runs of the day before he was dismissed on the 10th delivery.

Opening partner Angus Simmers top-scored with 66, and Bradley McFaul increased the run rate with his unbeaten 60 off just 33 deliveries as Waikoikoi was bowled out for 187 in the 33rd over.

Marist’s Flynn McCabe took five wickets for 28 runs.

Marist was all out for 178 in the 40th over.

