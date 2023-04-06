Toole leads Stags to trophy

Ray Toole could not have picked a better time to deliver his career-best first-class performance than on the final day of the New Zealand domestic season on Tuesday, when his Central Stags team needed 10 wickets to lift the Plunket Shield.

Toole (7/57 off 13.3 overs) took seven of them, Liam Dudding (3/32) contributing the other three, as Auckland was dismissed for 103 on a sun-baked Saxton Oval pitch.

Central’s 188-run win left it tied with Canterbury on 101 points, but the Stags claimed the shield courtesy of having one more win. The Aces’ collapse followed three declarations as both sides chased a result.