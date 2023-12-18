Two fine centuries in Sth Otago competition

There were centuries, five-wicket hauls and plenty of drama in the final round of the South Otago premier competition for the year on Saturday.

The Kaitangata Kings demolished the Clutha Comets by 189 runs in Balclutha.

Kai elected to bat, making 280 for six from their 40 overs, largely thanks to a fabulous century from skipper Mark Shepherd and 89 runs from fellow top-order batter Allan Thomson.

Thomson and son Luc opened and put on 54 runs for the first wicket in just under 10 overs,never letting the Clutha bowlers settle.

When Luc was dismissed for 35 it brought Shepherd to the crease and the tempo lifted. The two batters added a whopping 180 runs for the second wicket with Shepherd bringing up his century in that time.

Once Shepherd was dismissed for 105 the damage was done, but Kai still added more runs through Thomson and a nice cameo of 25 from Jason Young.

Clutha’s bowlers were all fairly expensive. Kelan Smith took three for 45.

In reply, Clutha were bowled out for 91.

Kai opening bowler Jason Young set the tone for the innings, removing both opening batters inside five overs.

A 40-run third-wicket partnership between Heath Faddeson and Dom Grinton brought some life back into the innings before Young snatched his third wicket.

Luc Thomson bowled two overs and tore through the Clutha tail, finishing with highly impressive figures of five for just two runs.

The Waihola Swans smashed the Milton King Crabs by 159 runs in Milton.

Waihola elected to bat first and posted a brilliant 283 all out in 38 overs.

Wasitha Madhushanka came to the crease with his side in some bother and proceeded to throw the willow at everything he could. He was dismissed towards the end of the innings after posting his first South Otago cricket century (116).

In reply, Milton were rolled for 124 runs inside bonus-point territory. Early wickets were the killer.

Some lower-order resistance from Tim Martin (29) and Corey Bradley (22) saved some blushes for the King Crabs, but Waihola were too strong in the end.

Jared Cunningham and Craig Gordon shared the spoils with three wickets each for the Swans.

The unbeaten Owaka Bandits beat the Valley Stingers by six wickets in Owaka.

Valley chose to bat and were dismissed for just 89 in the 26th over.

Owaka’s opening bowlers Joel White and Matt Morahan took early wickets then Hayden Sheppard and Francis Parker took seven wickets between them.

In reply, Owaka chased the total down in the 23rd over for the loss of four wickets.

Joel White carried his bat through the innings and finished unbeaten on 44 runs.

For Valley, Hamish Moore Valley, took three wickets as he moved the ball around corners. Valley’s extras were also an issue — never helpful when trying to defend a small total.

— Francis Parker