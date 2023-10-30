Union fall short in tussle with Oamaru

The third round of Borton Cup cricket featured two comfortable victories and a close-fought match.

The match of the round was played at King George Park, as the Payne Tempero Cup was on the line.

Losing the toss, Oamaru amassed 237 all out in 50 overs.

Stephan Grobler dominated the innings with his 71 and combined with Sijo Devassy (46) to add 113 runs for the sixth wicket.

Quinn Wardle (47) and Lachlan Brookes (28) contributed well.

Blake James took four for 31 for Union, while Brad Fleming had three for 34 and Scott Kitto two for 49.

Union struggled to get ahead of the run rate throughout their innings.

James made 56, openers Jeremiah (35) and Thomas (21) Shields did their best, and Fleming belted 34 to give Union a glimmer of hope.

Grobler took four for 28, Wardle two for 37, Nick Johnson two for 42 and Brad Flint two for 50 as Union were all out for 206 in the 49th over.

At Weston, Valley were bowled out for a paltry 51 in the 20th over as they chased 157 for victory against St Kevin’s.

Jacob Fowler (two for 11) and Lloyd Fellowes (three for 14) dominated early and were backed up by Liam Direen (two for nine) and Flynn Sanford (two for three off five balls), who cleaned up the tail.

St Kevin’s had been bowled out for 156 in 46 overs.

Toby Growcott top-scored with 30, supported by Liam Direen (25) and Fowler (20).

Liam Mavor took four for 39, Dallas Mahuika two for 42 and Ben Kay two for 29.

Glenavy made it two from two at home with a 143-run win over Albion.

Batting first, they reached 255 for eight off 50 overs.

Rodney van Leeuwen smashed 73 off 29 balls at the top of the order, Matt Tangney made 54, and Ryan Moffat 38.

Hayden Creedy took three for 61 for Albion and Tom Squire two for 25.

Albion were all out for 112 in 30 overs. Albert Francis scored 37 and the evergreen Ricky Whyte notched up 22 not out. Thomas took four for 21 for Glenavy.

— Scott Cameron