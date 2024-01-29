Union win 13th Dick Hunt championship

Union are the Dick Hunt champions for the 13th time after defeating top qualifiers Oamaru by five wickets at Centennial Park on Saturday.

Oamaru won the toss and elected to bat, and openers Regan George and Hunter Wardle got their side off to a good start by putting 55 on for the first wicket before the wicket of George was lost for 22.

Union were then able to start to slow the run rate through the middle overs.

Wardle was the second wicket to fall, out to a stunning diving catch by Alex Wilson on the boundary for 40 with 95 on the board in the 14th over.

With wickets in hand, Oamaru attempted to make the most of the final overs, but with Union continuing their stranglehold, Oamaru were only able to move the score to 132 for eight after their 20 overs.

Blake Martin took three for 27 for Union, backed up by Brad Fleming and Daniel Martin, who each grabbed two for 16.

The Union innings was initially dominated by a typically aggressive innings by opener Kane McLauchlan.

Facing only 21 balls, he had 44 to his name before he was caught off the bowling of Reece Curle.

His loss gave Oamaru the chance to come back into the game, but good contributions from Union’s middle order, including 20 from captain Blake James, saw their side through to victory with eight balls to spare.

Hunter Wardle took two for 24 off his four overs, while Liam Direen took a specular catch off his bowling to dismiss Union opener Jake Greenslade.

It was a second Dick Hunt championship in three seasons for Union after qualifying for three straight finals.

In the Club20 final, Valley Gold beat Oamaru by 40 runs.

— Scott Cameron