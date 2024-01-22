Valley just get there, Oamaru win in canter

The final round of the Dick Hunt holiday competition was played on Friday night, Valley beating Albion with only three balls to spare and Oamaru crushing fellow finalists Union by 65 runs.

In the preview of the final, Oamaru took on Union at King George Park.

Led by 68 not out off 49 balls from Liam Direen, Oamaru reached 160 for four. Hunter Wardle made 21, while Luke Taylor reached 30 and, in partnership with Direen, put on 64 for the fourth wicket.

For Union, Brad Fleming took two for 23 off his four overs.

Union were rattled early and effectively out of the game, losing their first eight wickets for only 41 runs.

Their tail managed to add a little bit of respectability, the 10th wicket putting on 40 runs, but when the final wicket fell at 95, they were 65 runs short of the Oamaru total.

Lachlan Brookes led Oamaru with three for 12, supported by Wardle (two for 11) and Bradley Flint (two for 19).

Albion won the toss and batted first at the Weston Domain.

Like Union, they made a horror start, slumping to six for 16. It was left to Angrej Singh, batting at No11, to push his team to post a defendable total, making 50 not out in 35 balls.

Albion were all out on the final ball of the 20th over for 137.

Liam Mavor took the neat figures of four for four off four overs, and cousin Lochie Mavor grabbed two for 29.

Valley captain Jack Price and Sam Senior put their team in control with a partnership of 88 for the third wicket before Senior was caught for 26.

Valley were 125 for four when Price fell for 56. They reach ed 138 for five in 19.3 overs, winning by five wickets.

Jacob Fowler led the Albion bowlers with three for 18.

Top qualifiers Oamaru will play Union in the Dick Hunt final this Friday.

— Scott Cameron