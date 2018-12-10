Valley, Oamaru tie T20 game

Valley and Oamaru recorded a rare tie in the 20-over competition, while in the other game Albion defeated Union by 21 runs.

Batting first on Friday night at Whitestone Contracting Stadium, Valley raced through to 153 for six in its 20 overs with Otago Volts and North Otago batsman Llew Johnson leading the way with a superb 42.

Johnson was well supported by Rhys Petrie (30), Tom Harding and Francois Mostert (20 runs each). Bowling for Oamaru, Craig Smith, Nick Johnston and Robbie Breen took two wickets each.

Oamaru’s Jeremy Smith led the way before he was dismissed one run short of his half century by the first ball of the final over.

Cormac Hassett (38) and Jordan Bartlett (43) backed up Smith who was dismissed with Oamaru requiring seven runs to win off the last five balls. It was tight as Oamaru needed four runs off the last two balls and two runs from the final ball. It scored only one and the match was tied.

Albion defeated Union by 21 runs. Batting first, Albion made 151 for eight. Brady Kingan (59) and Regan George (55) were the main contributors with the bat while Union captain Brad Fleming claimed five for 28.

Union made 130 for nine in its 20 overs, with Jeremiah Shields (41) and Matt Lilley (21) the pick of the batsmen.

In the 50-over competition played on Saturday, Valley defeated Union by five wickets at King George Park.

Batting first, Union was dismissed in the 32nd over for 103 with Shields (46) giving Union impetus in the upper order.But the middle order collapsed to slump to 75 for five.

It was all out in the 32nd over.

Bowling for Valley, Mostert took five for 27 and Cameron Grubb secured three for 20.

Valley passed the target in the 17th over with Mostert leading the way with an unbeaten 55. Bowling for Union, Mason James took two for 10 and Fleming two for 37.Albion won the toss against Oamaru and never got going, being dismissed for 56 in the 23rd over.

Nick Johnston took five for 25 and Jeremy Smith two for 10.

Oamaru cruised through to 60 for one off just 4.1 overs, with Cormack Hassett (23) and Bartlett (24 not out) passing the target.

