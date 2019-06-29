Vettori backs Boult, Guptill to step up

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The two sides clash at Lord's tomorrow morning in a game which could potentially be a semifinal preview, and with the Black Caps coming off a defeat where they were outplayed by Pakistan.
On the other side of the ledger, Australia has won its last four games, including a dominant win over England, and has an opening partnership that has been crushing all-comers.
"Aaron Finch and David Warner have been exceptional in this tournament,'' Vettori wrote in a column for the ICC.
"They have set Australia up. No-one else has had to bat that much. The ability to dismiss those two early on will be crucial.''
Vettori pegs Boult as the man for the job.
"He bowls exceptionally well to left-handers. In fact, he bowls exceptionally well to everyone. If the conditions suit him at Lord's, then they will really push him out there as an attacking weapon to try to break through that opening partnership that Australia have relied on.''
At the other end of the scale, Black Caps openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have struggled since their opening success against Sri Lanka, but Vettori is picking Guptill for an impending big score after the experienced opener was dismissed cheaply once more in their loss to Pakistan.
"He's such a good player and has had such a proven record for New Zealand for a really long time.
"He's put together a phenomenal career and every time he misses out, it feels like he's just closer to doing something special.
"That's how I continue to think about him. If you look at the last World Cup, he started a little slow and then got a hundred against Bangladesh and everyone knows what he did in the quarterfinal against the West Indies [in case you don't - he blasted a World Cup-record 237 not out].
"New Zealand will say to themselves they have hopefully got another four games of cricket and within those four games, Guptill, in particular, could make a real difference to our chances.''
Vettori is also not expecting there to be a rash of changes after the Pakistan defeat.
"This team doesn't panic and hasn't for a long time.
"They have been playing a style of cricket that has delivered success. That success breeds confidence and calmness, so there is no point in changing strategy just because of one loss.
"They will stay true to how they have played for a number of years.''
- By Niall Anderson in London
NZ v Australia
Lord’s, tomorrow, 12.30am
New Zealand (from): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell.
Australia (from): David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinus, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Shaun Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile.