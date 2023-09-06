Victory gives Black Caps share of series spoils

Tim Seifert top-scored for the Black Caps in their victory over England. Photo: Reuters

The Black Caps have completed a Twenty20 series comeback to share the spoils with England following a dominant performance in the fourth and final match in Nottingham.

Set a victory target of 176 at Trent Bridge, the Black Caps had a 32-ball 48 from opener Tim Seifert before Glenn Phillips accelerated the middle part of the chase with 42 off 25 balls.

Mark Chapman (40 not out off 25) saw the tourists over the line with 16 balls left to cap a sharp turnaround in the series that England started so well with heavy wins in Durham and Manchester.

New Zealand hammered England by 74 runs in Birmingham on Monday to stay alive in the series and dominated the fourth match after dismissing Jonny Bairstow (73 off 41 runs, including six sixes), who gave England a fast start.

From 105-1 early in the 11th over, England lost momentum following the removal of Bairstow and sputtered to 175-8, which always felt too little on a ground known for producing big totals.

The teams now meet in a four-match one-day international series, starting Friday night, that serves as a warm-up for the upcoming Cricket World Cup in India starting in October.

In a concern for England, Bairstow didn’t keep wicket in New Zealand’s chase because of injury. Jos Buttler, who wasn’t in the starting line-up to give himself a rest, took the gloves.