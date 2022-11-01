Skip to main content
Dunedin
15
|
10
Monday,
Mon,
5
December
Dec
2022
White Ferns win comfortably
You could describe it as an improvement.
Volts batting folds after Young’s century
Volts batting folds after Young's century
Otago's up-and-down beginning to the Ford Trophy took another dive yesterday.
North Otago slumps to 168-run defeat in cup opener
North Otago slumps to 168-run defeat in cup opener
North Otago has got its Hawke Cup campaign under way with a disappointing 168-run defeat to South Canterbury.
Taieri torn like tissue by Johnston
Taieri torn like tissue by Johnston
Eight-wicket bags are a bit ho-hum for Kurt Johnston.
Strong batting from Old Boys
Strong batting from Old Boys
Old Boys had a big win over Marist in round six of the Southland one-day competition on Saturday.
Father-son partnership key in Kings win
Father-son partnership key in Kings win
The Kaitangata Kings started the South Otago T20 competition on a positive note with a six-wicket win over the Owaka Bandits in Kaitangata on Saturday.
Albion finally loses in Borton Cup
Albion finally loses in Borton Cup
The final round of Borton Cup cricket before the holiday break was played on Saturday with St Kevin’s beating previously unbeaten Albion, Union beating Waitaki Boys’, and Valley beating Glenavy.
SUBSCRIBER
White Ferns clinch series win against Bangladesh
SUBSCRIBER
White Ferns clinch series win against Bangladesh
You could describe it as an improvement.
North Otago hopes to repeat winning ways against Sth Canty
North Otago hopes to repeat winning ways against Sth Canty
Stu Slack knows his team can come from anywhere to beat South Canterbury.
White Ferns win a record-breaker
White Ferns win a record-breaker
One-sided is the term you are searching for.
Duffy stars as Volts thump Aces
Duffy stars as Volts thump Aces
Otago burst back in to form with a six-wicket win over the defending one-day champion.
SUBSCRIBER
Lockrose poised to be 2nd spinner
SUBSCRIBER
Lockrose poised to be 2nd spinner
Otago is hoping the shift from a sodden Colin Maiden Park to Cobham Oval will work out in its favour.
Robbed by rain
Robbed by rain
Black Caps opener Finn Allen hits through the offside during last night’s third and final one-day international against India.
Accounts from Ben
Accounts from Ben
Otago rugby great Ben Smith and author Neal Wallace celebrate the launch of their book at the Green Island Rugby Club last night.
Brownlie White Ferns batting coach
Brownlie White Ferns batting coach
Former Black Caps and Northern Districts batter Dean Brownlie has been named as the new White Ferns batting coach alongside Craig Howard, who joins as spin bowling coach.
Teenager shows tons of talent
Teenager shows tons of talent
Hugo Bogue has the number over St Thomas of Canterbury College cricket sides.
Otago game moved, delayed
Otago game moved, delayed
Otago’s second round Ford Trophy game against Auckland has been transferred from Auckland’s Colin Maiden Park to Cobham Oval in Whangarei and will be played tomorrow.
McFadyen only new face in White Ferns squad
McFadyen only new face in White Ferns squad
Wellington wicketkeeper-batter Jess McFadyen will make her long-awaited White Ferns debut in the upcoming home series against Bangladesh.
SUBSCRIBER
Sparks clinch dramatic win against Hinds
SUBSCRIBER
Sparks clinch dramatic win against Hinds
They say you learn more about the character of your team from a loss than from a win.
The dampest of squibs
The dampest of squibs
The dampest of squibs
