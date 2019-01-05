Volts lose Broom for T20 match against Central

Experienced Otago campaigner Neil Broom, pictured here training last November, has picked up a hand injury and will miss the Volts’ game against Central Districts tomorrow. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The Otago Volts will be without one of their most experienced campaigners tomorrow.

Neil Broom is set to miss the side’s Super Smash match against Central Districts at the University Oval.

The veteran batsman, who has been opening the innings alongside Hamish Rutherford, has picked up a hand injury.

He will be replaced by Brad Wilson.

It is one of two changes to the team which lost to Northern Districts in Alexandra last Sunday.

The other brings in English all-rounder Ben Raine — who arrived in Dunedin on Wednesday — to replace Christi Viljoen.

Viljoen has been the Volts’ leading wicket-taker in the competition, but loses his spot because competition rules restrict the number of import and qualifying players a team can field.

Raine will add some hard-hitting power to the batting line-up, while also being a handy right-arm medium-pace option with the ball.

The rest of the team remains unchanged, despite managing just 99 runs last weekend.

It returns to Dunedin tomorrow, coming off a tough outing at Molyneux Park in which it was handed its first T20 loss this season.

Despite the setback though, Otago remains tied on two wins and eight points with Northern Districts at the top of the Super Smash table.

Meanwhile Central Districts enters the game having lost its last two, following a win in its opener against Northern.

That record leaves it at the bottom of the table, showing the closeness of the competition early on.

Nevertheless, it is a team capable of putting on a big performance.

Tom Bruce has already shown his destructiveness this season, hitting a marvellous 88 runs off 52 balls in the side’s opener.

Both George Worker and Will Young are capable of doing damage with the bat too.

And with the ball, Seth Rance and Ben Wheeler have formed a useful opening combination.

The match is scheduled to begin at 4pm.

It will follow the Otago Sparks match against the Central Hinds, which begins at 12.45pm.

Super Smash

Otago Volts v Central Districts

Tomorrow, University Oval, 4pm

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Brad Wilson, Anaru Kitchen, Shawn Hicks, Ben Cox, Ben Raine, Michael Rippon, Josh Finnie, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon, Jack Hunter.