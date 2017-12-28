Volts make 147 for seven

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otago has made 147 for seven in its twenty20 match with Auckland at Molyneux Park today.
Hamish Rutherford top-scored with 51, while Aces left-armer took three for 25.
Otago won the toss and elected to bat first.
The Volts are yet to register a win in the Super Smash and are anchored to the bottom of the tournament standings. They sprung a surprise with New Zealand under-19 spinner Ben Lockrose named in the starting XI. He initially missed out on a place but has replaced Matt Bacon in the squad.
The Aces are mid-table with two wins and a loss from four games. The other match was ruined by weather.