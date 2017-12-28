Volts make 147 for seven

Otago has made 147 for seven in its twenty20 match with Auckland at Molyneux Park today.

Hamish Rutherford top-scored with 51, while Aces left-armer took three for 25.

Otago won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Volts are yet to register a win in the Super Smash and are anchored to the bottom of the tournament standings. They sprung a surprise with New Zealand under-19 spinner Ben Lockrose named in the starting XI. He initially missed out on a place but has replaced Matt Bacon in the squad.

The Aces are mid-table with two wins and a loss from four games. The other match was ruined by weather.