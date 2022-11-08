Volts staring down barrel of heavy loss

There seems little doubt Otago will complete the set of results in the Plunket Shield today.

The Volts will, barring a miracle or some terrible weather, add a hefty defeat to their opening-round win over Auckland and their draw with Northern Districts.

They are in as deep as it gets after three days of their game against Canterbury at the Hagley Oval.

Otago is 124 for five in its second innings, still 139 runs away from avoiding a loss by an innings.

An added complication is the absence of seasoned opening batter Hamish Rutherford, who was unavailable yesterday due to a gastro infection.

The Volts’ second innings started promisingly enough as Jacob Cumming and Dale Phillips coasted past 50 for the opening wicket, by far the best foundation the Volts have set this summer.

All was calm at the tea break — but it was not to last.

A solid 61 for none quickly became 69 for three, and thoughts of survival turned to damage mitigation.

Phillips was done for pace and clipped for 30 by charged-up Black Caps seamer Matt Henry, and the hammer blow was Dean Foxcroft caught behind off the same bowler for 2.

That put immense pressure back on the shoulders of Cumming, the young opener who has showed he can occupy the crease but is still looking for that real confidence-boosting innings.

He had grafted 108 balls for his 33 when he was trapped lbw by Henry Shipley.

Max Chu came and went — bowled through the gate — for a breezy 11, and Thorn Parkes was caught behind for 10.

Rippon (11 not out) and Muller (18 not out) dug in till stumps. It is fair to say they face a severe task today.

Earlier, Canterbury captain Cole McConchie had pushed serenely to his maiden first-class double century as he resumed on 142 not out and his side on 319 for four in its first innings.

McConchie raced past his previous best, the unbeaten 187 he scored against Central Districts in Napier in March, and brought up 200 off 288 balls (27 fours) with a flick off his legs for a quick single.

He and Mitch Hay (76), who was caught at first slip to give Jacob Duffy his first scalp of the game, added 193 for the fifth wicket.

McConchie and Shipley then put on 117 for the sixth wicket as Canterbury twisted the knife, McConchie finally departing for 214 when he tried to reverse sweep part-time spinner Foxcroft and succeeding only in ballooning the ball to wicketkeeper Chu.

Shipley put the icing on the cake with an aggressive 82 off 96 balls, including three sixes.

There was a neat bowling cameo from Foxcroft, who lured former Otago player Angus McKenzie into a wild swing then claimed another wicket next ball when Henry smacked the ball straight back to him, while Muller finished with a four-for as Canterbury was dismissed for 511 in 124 overs.

At the Basin Reserve, Auckland wrapped up a dominant nine-wicket win over Wellington.

The Aces pushed on to 324, a lead of 126, before rolling Wellington for just 132 in its second dig, and knocking off the challenging target of seven in 12 balls.

Central Districts will today push for victory in Nelson. Brendon Schmulian scored 200 not out for the Stags, who declared their second innings closed at 371 for four.

In reply, Northern is 92 for two, needing the small matter of 392 runs to win.

Otago

First innings 148

Canterbury

First innings

T Latham c Chu b Muller 25

C Bowes b Rae 0

H Nicholls c Cumming b Muller 64

C McConchie c Chu b Foxcroft 214

L Carter c Parkes b Rippon 11

M Hay c Cumming b Duffy 76

H Shipley c Phillips b Muller 82

A McKenzie c Cumming b Foxcroft 1

M Henry c & b Foxcroft 0

F Sheat c Parkes b Muller 16

W O'Rourke not out 2

Extras: (4lb, 5w, 6nb, 5pen) 20

Total: (all out, 124 overs) 511

Fall: 1/4, 2/67, 3/129, 4/162, 5/355, 6/472, 7/491, 8/491, 9/495.

Bowling: J Duffy 28 overs, 3 maidens, 104 runs, 1 wicket (2w, 5nb), M Rae 24-5-83-1 (1w, 1nb), T Muller 23- 2- 112- 4 (2w), J Gibson 17-0-88-0, M Rippon 23-1-94-1, D Foxcroft 9-0-21-3.

Otago

Second innings

J Cumming lbw b Shipley 33

D Phillips b Henry 30

D Foxcroft c Hay b Henry 2

T Parkes c Hay b McKenzie 10

M Chu b O’Rourke 11

M Rippon not out 11

T Muller not out 18

Extras: (4b, 3lb, 2w) 9

Total: (for 5wkts, 50 overs) 124

Fall: 1/62, 2/64, 3/69, 4/86, 5/99.

Bowling: M Henry 15-4-41-2 (1w), F Sheat 8-1-21-0, W O'Rourke 10-1-32-1 (1w), H Shipley 10-7-12-1, A McKenzie 7-3-11-1.