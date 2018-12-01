Volts take crucial early wickets

Volts wicketkeeper Mitch Renwick celebrates the dismissal of Jimmy Neesham. Photo: Getty Images

Otago secured a couple of crucial breakthroughs in the opening overs of Wellington's chase in the Ford Trophy final at the University of Otago Oval.

Volts co-captain Jacob Duffy nicked out the competition's leading scorer Andrew Fletcher for four, while classy left-hander Devon Conway was bowled by spinner Anaru Kitchen for 12.

The Firebirds were 89 for five in the 20th over.

Earlier, the Volts clawed their way back into the match with a gutsy eighth-wicket partnership, posting 234 for eight at the end of their 50 overs.

After having slumped to 57 for seven, it was an impressive rally.

That fightback came from Michael Rippon and Christi Viljoen. The pair added 146 runs, breaking the previous highest New Zealand eighth-wicket stand of 121.

Rippon dragged the Volt passed 200 with 82, and Viljoen struck a career-high unbeaten 87.

But the Volts' innings had the air sucked out of it in the 10th over, when Wellington captain Hamish Bennett took three wickets in four balls.

The former international is the leading wicket-taker in the competition this season and he made his presence felt in a massive way.

Nathan Smith (5) saw a little width and flashed a shot into the slips. The new batsman Shawn Hicks played away from his body and chopped on for a golden duck.

Neil Broom in action at the University of Otago Oval. Photo: Getty Images

Anaru Kitchen (2) survived the hat-trick ball with a drive down the ground for a brace. But he gloved the next through to the keeper to leave his side 39 for five.

Further calamity struck when Neil Broom nicked out for 25. He got down the wicket and was perhaps undone by a bit of extra bounce.

Josh Finnie was caught lingered too long at the non-strikers end and was run out without scoring shortly after Broom’s departure.

But Rippon and Viljoen have given their side a chance with a wonderful partnership.

Wellington celebrates taking Otago’s first wicket in the first over. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The Volts won the toss this morning and chose to bat first.

The home side named an unchanged XI but Josh Tasman-Jones was called in late and will carry the drinks.

Jakob Bhula was named 12th man for the visitors.