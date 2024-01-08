Waihola claim cup in a nailbiter

The Waihola Swans have started the 2024 stage of the South Otago premier cricket season in fine fashion.

The Swans wrestled the Challenge Cup off the Kai Kings in a bonus-point win in a tight battle in Kaitangata.

The home side finished all out for 120. Openers Luc Thomson and Orry Young got Kai started, but were removed in consecutive overs with the score at 39.

Waihola all-rounders Brad Williams and Jared Cunningham, who took three for 27, were key.

After a couple of early Kings batting cameos, Waihola rolled through the lower order.

Kings skipper Mark Shepherd top-scored with 33.

Emily Hickey took two for 25, including the key wicket of Shepherd.

Waihola chased the total down in the 26th over nine down in what was a tense finish.

The Swans started well, with skipper Dylan Bungard swatting 34. He lost two partners along the way, and when he was dismissed, the total was three for 55.

Bungard was the first wicket for Shepherd who was outstanding, taking seven for 24.

Waihola came within two runs of victory before Shepherd struck twice more to leave Waihola’s final pair to score the crucial runs — which they managed.

The Milton King Crabs secured their first points, nabbing a three-run win against the Valley Stingers in Milton in another incredibly close game.

Milton recorded an impressive 244 for six.

An 85-run opening stand between skipper Ben Cameron and Dan Samson set the tone.

When Samson was dismissed for 46, Valley found their rhythm and managed to turn one wicket into two.

Dylan Greer came to the crease, before Cameron was dismissed by Bevan McCall for 63.

Greer was the last Milton batter dismissed in the innings for a well-struck 78.

Chris Moffit was the pick of the bowlers for Valley with two for 31.

Samson was good with the ball, too, dismissing both opening batters with just 26 on the board.

After Valley lost another, their experienced Michael Johnston and Bevan McCall combined for 73.

McCall was caught for 33, brining skipper Lachie Johnston to the crease. He

started swinging and got his side close to the target before he was dismissed for 72 .

The Owaka Bandits are the only unbeaten team after a three-wicket win against the Clutha Comets in Owaka.

Clutha opted to bat first, recording a mediocre total of 133.

Owaka’s opening bowlers went well, with Matt Morahan leading the charge with two important wickets at the start of the innings.

Dom Grinton was the standout in the Comets innings with 43 runs.

Hayden Sheppard picked up four wickets from his eight overs. Will Clark took his first two wickets in Owaka colours.

In reply, the Bandits were cruising as openers Jeremy Gray and Joel White whacked 112.

Grinton broke the partnership by dismissing White for 33 before ripping through the Bandits lineup to return excellent figures of five for 23.

Owaka went from 112 without loss loss to 124 for seven, and were suddenly in real danger of throwing away the points.

But some calm heads from Matt Morahan and Clark saw them home despite the big scare.

— Francis Parker