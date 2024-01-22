Waihola keep cup after win over Clutha

The Waihola Swans defended the Challenge Cup for a second time when beating the Clutha Comets by eight wickets in Milton on Saturday.

Clutha openers Caleb Carson and Kelan Smith laid a solid platform, putting on 62 in rapid fashion before Carson was out for 41.

Smith followed shortly after for 22 with the score at 67.

From there, the Swans bowlers took regular scalps throughout the innings and Clutha were bowled out for 107 in the 25th over.

Craig Gordon and Ryan Clark bowled well at the top of the innings, while Jared Hayes finished with his side’s best figures of three for 16 off 4.5 overs.

In reply, the classy Swans top order had no trouble chasing the total down before drinks for the loss of just two wickets.

Rowan Craw (42 not out) and Shannon Young (27 not out) carried the Swans to victory, while Nick Manston was the only Comets bowler to take wickets and finished with two for 30 off eight overs.

The Owaka Bandits beat the Milton King Crabs by 36 runs in Owaka.

The Bandits were in early trouble after opting to bat before a third-wicket partnership of 40 between Gordon Edwards and Josh Huddleston.

Owaka were in trouble at 70 for five at drinks but Daniel Simmonds (35) and Francis Parker (31) added 70 and Reece Pullar added some late scoring before the innings ended on 164 on the final ball.

Corey Bradley led the Milton attack with four for 18.

Owaka captain Quentin Gare claimed a couple of quick wickets before Milton captain Ben Cameron and Dylan Greer led a minor recovery.

Josh Huddleston (two for 27) restricted runs through the middle, leaving plenty for Milton to do, and when Cameron was caught on the boundary for 75, the game had turned firmly in Owaka’s favour.

The Kaitangata Kings jumped into outright second on the ladder with a nine-wicket win over the Valley Stingers at Tuapeka Mouth.

Valley were bowled out for 97 by a disciplined Kings bowling attack led by Jason Young.

Luis Smales (20) and Richard Ray (18) got starts for the Stingers but they were no match for Young (four for nine off eight overs) and Mark Shepherd (four for 21).

The Kings chased down the total for the loss of a single wicket in 18.3 overs.

Allan Thomson faced plenty of deliveries for his unbeaten 24 but was also happy to hand the strike to the more aggressive Shepherd, who struck an unbeaten 53 off 37 balls to get his side over the line with ease.

— Francis Parker