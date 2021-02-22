Waihola Swans take lead with solid win

The Waihola Swans have jumped to the top of the South Otago 40-over competition with one week left in the round robin.

The Swans beat the Lawrence Lions by 48 runs in Milton.

The Swans batted first and made 182 for seven off their 40 overs. Most of the Waihola top order contributed runs, with opener Ryan Clark scoring 37 and Tim Grant picking up 57.

In reply, the Lions were dismissed for 135 in the 30th over of the innings. Sam Wyber scored 51, which included seven fours and a six.

The Kai Kings have moved into outright second place on the table and wrestled the Challenge Cup away from the Owaka Bandits after they beat the home side by seven wickets in Owaka.

Owaka batted first and its top order crumbled once again. It was 68 for six and eventually got through to to 137, all out in the 34th over.

Jeremy Gray was once again the shining light in the Bandits side, carrying his bat to finish unbeaten on 79.

Kobe Thomson and Mark Shepherd were the pick of the Kings bowlers, each picking up three wickets.

In reply the Kings took one over too many to get the bonus point, chasing the total down in the 33rd over for the loss of only three wickets.

Blair Benington carried his bat through the innings to finish unbeaten on 41. Kings skipper Mark Shepherd looked comfortable at the crease and hit some big bombs in his knock of 46.

The Valley Stingers beat the Clutha Comets by 106 runs at Tuapeka Mouth.

Valley chose to hit first and recorded a whopping 247 for the loss of only four wickets off its 40 overs.

Michael Johnston was once again the stand out batsman for the home side, scoring an unbeaten 93 with help from Morgan Culbertson (33), Dave McCall (31) and Marc Phillips (44*).

Connor Smith was the pick of the Comets bowlers with three for 13 off eight overs.

In reply the Comets were dismissed for 141 in the 29th over, gifting the home side a much-needed bonus point.

Heath Faddeson, on his return to the Comets set-up, opened the batting and struck 58 off 39 balls, which included eight fours and three sixes.

The Comets middle order though did not offer much.

Marc Phillips took four for 24 off 6.4 overs. Michael Johnston also capped off a brilliant day with two catches and a run out.

- Francis Parker