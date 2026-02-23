Waihola vanquish Valley by 132 runs as wickets tumble

The Waihola Swans have beaten the Valley Stingers by 132 runs in their match played at the Crab Grounds in Milton.

The Swans elected to bat first and recorded a strong 216 for 6 from their 40 overs.

Waihola took their time to get into the innings, before a second-wicket partnership of 89 between Rowan Craw and Kellan Crowie set them up strongly.

Some strong hitting towards the end of the innings by Brad Williams (38) gave them a very defendable total.

Craw top scored with 60; Crowie was next best with 58.

Marc Phillips was the pick of the Valley bowlers with 3 for 30 off eight overs.

In response, Valley was bowled out for 84 runs inside 22 overs.

Valley opened their innings by losing three wickets with just six runs on the board — Jared Hayes accounting for two of them.

Marc Phillips held the Valley innings together with a strong 45 but his partners fell around him too easily.

Nadeesh Ishan was the only other batter to reach double figures with 14. Hayes finished with 2 for 3 off five overs.

— The Owaka Bandits beat the Kai Kings by seven wickets in their match played at the Royal Landfill in Kaitangata.

Kai elected to bat first and could only record 123 all-out in the 37th over. A special opening spell of bowling by Bandits skipper Quentin Gare left dangermen Allan Thomson and William Casey back in the pavilion with just eight on the board.

Kai’s middle order built reasonable partnerships, but Owaka’s bowlers had a knack of breaking them before they could capitalise.

Jason Young (25) and Connor Smith (19) added some useful runs before both were dismissed by offspinner Jeremy Gray in quick succession. Kings skipper Kobe Thomson hit some useful runs towards the end of the innings, but Kai went into the break slightly under par.

Quentin Gare finished the way he started and ended the innings with four for 16 off seven overs.

In reply, Owaka chased the total down shortly after drinks. Kai made an early breakthrough before Jeremy Gray (46) and Sam Bastin (31) combined to do most of the damage, before Quentin Gare (12*) and Francis Parker (22*) finished the job well inside bonus point territory.

— The Milton King Crabs beat the Clutha Comets by three wickets to retain the Cameron Cup and keep their semifinal chances alive. Clutha batted first and recorded 147 for the loss of eight. Abhijeet Gaoli top-scored with 63 from 92 balls. Murphy Lister took three important wickets for the visitors.

In reply, Milton took 23 overs to chase the total down thanks to a brisk 40 by Jacob Jenkins.

— Francis Parker