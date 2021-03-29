Waikoikoi sneaks home against Old Boys in thrilling premier final

Waikoikoi is the Southland premier league cricket champion for the 2020-21 season after beating Invercargill Old Boys in a thrilling final on Saturday.

Morning rain delayed the start at Queens Park by two hours and reduced the match to 34 overs a side.

Old Boys had first turn at bat and openers Brayden Thomas and Satwinder Singh got the team through to 48 before Singh (15) was out in the eighth

over.

Thomas (41) was bowled by Kurt Thompson in the 15th over and then Waikoikoi’s second-change bowler Ben McCall took five cheap wickets.

Neither of the Old Boys representative batsmen Brendan Domigan or Amarpreet Singh made double figures, and by the 26th over Old Boys was in trouble at 98 for eight.

Cody McKenzie then rescued the innings with 68 runs; McKenzie was run out on the last ball of the 34th over.

The Old Boys total of 155 for nine proved to be a tricky target for Waikoikoi.

Opener Todd Thayer (22) was the main early contributor, helping Waikoikoi through to 45 for four in the 10th over.

Liam McFaul (28) and Nathan Howden (18) then steadied the ship with a 54-run partnership.

Nic Reed (21) and Jason Chittock (10) then made important contributions.

Reed was the ninth man out when Waikoikoi still required nine runs off the remaining 11 balls.

The last two men at the crease Jack Hilton (three not out) and Warrick McKenzie (seven not out) held their nerve to take victory with two balls to

spare.

Waikoikoi is a worthy champion after being the dominant team all summer.

- John Langford

