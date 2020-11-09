Waikoikoi too good for Marist

The Southland premier league is away to a watered-down start.

Round one was completely washed out and only one of the round two premier games was able to be played on Saturday.

The home team beat last season’s champion, Marist, at Waikoikoi.

Marist batted first and scored 148 for nine off its 50 overs.

Captain Shaun Fitzgibbon opened the batting and scored 77 runs.

Callan Goodall was a steadying influence in the middle order, scoring a patient 23 runs.

Kurt Thompson was the best of the Koi bowlers, taking three for 26 runs off 10 overs.

Waikoikoi’s opening batsmen put on 40 runs before the team stumbled to 59 for four but Liam McFaul rescued the innings with a run-a-ball unbeaten 51.

Parth Nagpal was unbeaten on 23 when Waikoikoi reached its target with six overs and six wickets to spare.

The Appleby and Metropolitan game in Invercargill never got started; neither did the Southland Boys’ High School and Invercargill Old Boys match.

In the division one competition, defending champion Central Western beat Wyndale by eight wickets and Te Anau defeated Old Boys B by five wickets.

The game between Blue Mountain and Appleby B was evenly poised when the rain put an end to the game.

- John Langford