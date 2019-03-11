Waitaki Boys', Oamaru-St Kevin's to play final

Last season's Borton Cup winner Oamaru-St Kevin's will meet Waitaki Boys' High School First XI in the Borton Cup final next weekend after both won their semifinals on Saturday.

Waitaki Boys' High School upset Union on King George Park.

Batting first, Union made 146 before the final wicket fell to the accurate bowling of Waitaki Boys'. Jeremiah Shields (41) and Duncan Drew (38) were the only Union batsmen to make solid contributions.

Sean Conlan (17) was the third batsman to reach double figures.

Bowling for Waitaki Boys', Jacob Davies took three for 18, while Tony Stirling and Ben Mavor took two wickets each. Francois Mostert claimed one for 14.

The Waitaki Boys' openers - player-coach Mostert (75) and Ollie Kinzett (43) - then featured in an opening stand of 125. Mostert was the first to go.

Kinzett then fell with the total at 135, but it was far too little too late for Union, and Waitaki Boys' cruised past the target with seven wickets and more than 18 overs still in hand.

A superb century from Albion's Jonty Naylor almost defeated last season's Borton Cup winner, Oamaru-St Kevin's, at Whitestone Stadium in the other semifinal. Albion won the toss and decided to bat first.

Albion lost the wicket of Gary Mahuika early in the innings to be 37 for one, but Naylor was already looking ominous at that stage, with his first 20 runs under his belt.

There were plenty more runs to come as he played through the innings to end unbeaten on 117, the lion's share of Albion's total of 184 for nine.

He struck 17 boundaries in his 50-over stay at the crease.

But there was not to be a happy ending for Naylor and Albion, as Oamaru-St Kevin's passed the their total in the 43rd over.

The game was well poised when Oamaru-St Kevin's was 42 for three after 10 overs, but then strong hands from Cameron Hassett (75) and Stephan Grobler (32) saw Oamaru-St Kevin's home, as - despite a late flurry of wickets - it reached its target in the 43rd over seven wickets down.

Bowling for Albion Matt Fin took three for 28, Brad Kernahan two for 29, and batting hero Naylor one for 26 off seven overs.

Having already won the David Sewell Shield this season, Oamaru-St Kevin's will now play Waitaki Boys' First XI next weekend for the Borton Cup and a chance to hold both trophies, last held simultaneously by Waitaki Boys' in the 2015-16 season.

