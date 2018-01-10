Warm Dunedin welcome for Black Caps

A decent crowd was on hand to welcome the Black Caps as they arrived in Dunedin this afternoon ahead of Saturday's one day international against Pakistan.

The King’s and Queen’s High Schools’ Kapa Haka group, He Waka Kotuia, and a lone piper performed a welcome for the team.

Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull encouraged the city to get behind the teams.

“Summer is synonymous with cricket, and the grass embankments at the University Oval provide ideal vantage points to watch all the action from.

“I’m sure both the Black Caps and Pakistan will be eager to put on a good spectacle to entertain the Dunedin and visiting public,” he said.