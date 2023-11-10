Watch: Black Cap reported by umpires for alleged ball tampering

Black Cap and Canterbury top order batter Henry Nicholls has been reported by the match umpires for allegedly tampering with the ball during a Plunket Shield match at Hagley Oval earlier this week.

The 31-year-old left-hander, who has been named in the Black Caps test squad for their tour of Bangladesh later this month, can be seen polishing the ball at the end of the 32nd over of Auckland’s second innings.

He then appears to scrape the ball across the helmet. The NZC feed of the match shows similar incidents at the end of the 33rd and 35th over.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) head of cricket operations Charlie Brewer declined to comment. Auckland Cricket Association chief executive Iain Laxon also declined to comment.

But NZC issued a brief statement confirming Nicholls has been reported for "breaching rule 3.1, article 1.15 of the code [of conduct] during day 3 of the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland at Hagley Oval".

The moment in the video where Henry Nicholls appears to scrape the ball across the surface of a helmet. Image: NZC

"Rule 3.1, article 1.15 involves changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 41.3 of the laws of cricket.

"As a level 2 matter, the allegation will be referred to, and heard by an NZC First Class Commissioner."

A well-informed source told the Otago Daily Times the Auckland players had been aware Nicholls may have been using the helmet to scuff the ball up in order to help it reverse swing and had filmed him from the sideline.

Canterbury was in a dominant position in the game and went on to win by eight wickets. But Auckland had rallied and was 72 for none at the time of the alleged incident.

They were eventually bundled out for 256. Wrist spinner Michael Rippon took four for 85.

Nicholls, who has scored 2948 runs for New Zealand in 54 tests, played a starring role in the game. His first innings knock of 120 laid the platform for the victory.

Ball tampering can result in a heavy sanction.

There have been many incidents of it in the international game, the most notable being sandpaper gate when Australian Cameron Bancroft used a piece of sandpaper to alter the surface of the ball during the third test against South Africa in 2018.

He was banned from cricket for nine months, while the vice captain David Warner and captain Steve Smith were banned for 12 months.