WBHS falls to Grammar

Waitaki Boys’ High School put in a competitive effort before being beaten by Auckland Grammar by four wickets on the third day of the New Zealand junior schoolboys tournament in Palmerston North yesterday.

Angus Isbister (30) and Archie Haywood (24) made some runs as Waitaki batted out their 40 overs to reach 124 for nine.

Auckland Grammar chased down the target in the 20th over. Declan McSkimming led the Waitaki attack with two for 28, and Angus Isbister, Sam Isbister and Harry Mavor each claimed a wicket.