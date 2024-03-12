'We'll see': Southee coy on future as captain

New Zealand's Tim Southee is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Australia's Travis Head on day four of the second test in Christchurch. Photo: Getty

This summer has seen the start of a change of guard within the Black Caps and the transition from the old to the new is expected to continue.

New Zealand completed its summer with a 2-0 test series loss to Australia, which followed a 2-0 series win over South Africa.

The Black Caps' next test outing is later this year in the subcontinent against Sri Lanka and India.

The bowling of captain Tim Southee has come under the spotlight in the last two series. He took just two wickets in the two tests against South Africa and four against Australia.

Following the second test loss to Australia at Christchurch's Hagley Oval yesterday he was asked if he would be captaining New Zealand in the subcontinent later this year.

"We'll see," Southee said.

"Obviously you go to Asia, the make-up of the side changes slightly with spin becoming the main threat in that part of the world. But we'll see when we get there."

Coach Gary Stead says Southee still wants to be captain.

"Absolutely he does, Tim's a very proud man and I know he'll bounce back and work very very hard on his game to be at his best," Stead told RNZ.

"Tim by his own admission wasn't quite at his best and like anyone you go through little ebbs and flows."

What is sure is that Will O'Rourke and Ben Sears have shown they're more than capable of filling a role in the side.

O'Rourke came into the side for the second test against South Africa in Hamilton when Kyle Jamieson was ruled out with injury and the Canterbury quick grabbed nine wickets.

Bowling alongside Matt Henry he showed some lethal qualities but also the control needed at the highest level.

Unfortunately he also went down with injury, but his replacement for the second test against Australia, Ben Sears, grabbed the baton and ran with it.

"Very impressive," Southee commented on Sears.

"He's got plenty of ticker for a young guy and so I'm sure he's got a bright future."

With batter and part-time bowler Rachin Ravindra now set to be a permanent member of the side, Southee acknowledges his side is changing.

"We had such a settled side for close to 10 years there with seven or eight guys regular names on the team-sheet and yeah, it's changing times as a test side.

"I've been very impressed with the guys coming in, Will O'Rourke what he's done, obviously gutted for Kyle Jamieson to pick up another injury, but to then see Ben Sears come in and show us as well.

"They're young guys and I'm sure they'll be around the test set-up for a long time."

Stead says New Zealand will always be challenged for depth compared to the bigger nations, but there is enough stock there.

"If you look at the age of some of our guys they're into their thirties and I think over the next three to four years you might see some considerable change.

"Our job is to help bring them through but also the job of our major associations is to make sure we have a conveyor belt of people that are ready to be selected for international level."

The next assignment for the Black Caps is the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA in June.