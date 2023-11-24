What about this lot for the next World Cup?

Glenn Phillips fields the ball for the Black Caps during the Cricket World Cup game against Sri Lanka at Bangalore this month. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Going, going, gone

The Black Caps put in a decent showing at the World Cup, but some of them are ready to be put out to pasture. Just three of the original squad dipped under 30. We really are witnessing the end of an era for a what has been a golden generation.

So who will still be around in 2027?

Not Trent Boult. The 34-year-old left-armer was not the potent force he has been at previous World Cups. He still has some life left in him in the various domestic T20 tournaments around the world.

His mate, Tim Southee, was lucky to get the nod ahead of Adam Milne. He is just fodder when the ball is not swinging, and the ball was not swinging. The 34-year-old still has a contribution to make with the red ball, though.

There is a very short window where you can consistently bowl at more than 140kmph and Lockie Ferguson will not feel the draft at his back for much longer.

Batters have a longer lifespan in the game, so the likes of Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell could press on. Conway and Mitchell made a late entry into international cricket, so they may have more appetite to continue. But Williamson has played a lot of cricket in his 33 years and maybe the one-day format will be one format too many as his energy levels start to wane.

Tom Latham might not get to bow out on his own terms, though. He had a poor tournament and it is time to move forward with a more dynamic wicketkeeper-batter.

Maybe baby

Matt Henry’s premature exist from the World Cup took some sting out of the seam attack. At 31, he might have another tournament in him.

He has been our best-performed ODI bowler for a while and he has not got the same miles on him as the likes of Southee and Boult.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (31) will closing in on 36, but he only uses one arm so he saves half the energy.

He bowled well at the World Cup and his batting has come along nicely.

He does not play much long-form cricket either, so he should still have the legs in 2027.

We did not see the best of Mark Chapman this time around. But his ability to find the boundary is a big asset in those final 10 or so overs.

Back for another shot

Rachin Ravindra is our big hope. The 24-year-old shone with three centuries and he will hopefully be the cornerstone of the team for many years to come. There has not been this much hype around a young New Zealand player since Williamson emerged. Not sure his bowling will amount to much.

Otago’s Glenn Phillips got cast in a closing role for the Black Caps, but he might be better utilised further up the order. The aggressive right-hander is well-suited to opening and batting during the powerplay. He enjoys the ball coming on and thumps it hard. His off-spin is a work in progress but very much in the useful category.

The team

Finn Allen hits out for New Zealand during a T20I against England at Edgbaston in September. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Was tried. Got discarded. But he’ll be back. Boasts a strike-rate of nearly 160 in T20. The 24-year-old Aucklander just needs to be a bit more consistent. Katene Clarke is another high-octane option.

Glenn Phillips

His ability is wasted down the order. Bit of a Brendon McCullum type.

Rachin Ravindra

All hail the Great One.

Dean Foxcroft

Immense talent. Quiet start to the 2023-24 domestic season for Otago though. Another slow-bowling option.

Gareth Severin

The next South African-born Black Cap? The 23-year-old is crushing it for Wellington at the moment. Total punt. Has not played a single list A game. Muhammad Abbas has made a very bright start to his first-class career for Wellington as well.

Mark Chapman

Good strike-rate. Gets the finishing role.

Black Cap Henry Shipley bowls during a T20 against Sri Lanka in Dunedin in April. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Canterbury all-rounder has 15 wickets in eight ODIs. Handy with the bat. He’ll be pushed for a spot by Nathan Smith, who has taken a bunch of wickets for Wellington this season. Very talented batter as well. Gutsy.

Max Chu

Parochial selection. The Otago keeper needs to keep improving his batting but he is awfully slick with the gloves. Canterbury’s Mitchell Hay is another promising young gloveman.

Mitchell Santner

A very fine left-arm bowler who is at the top of his game.

Kyle Jamieson

A much better red-ball bowler but was called into replace Matt Henry and still has age on his side.

Will O’Rourke

Highly-rated young Canterbury seamer. The 22-year-old has 24 list A wickets at an average of 20.20. Kristian Clarke has snapped up 16 wickets in eight list A games as well. Ben Sears has six wickets in six T20 appearances for New Zealand. Matt Fisher is another really strong option with a very impressive strike-rate in first-class cricket.

Adithya Ashok

Our 12th man. Big future. The 21-year-old has played one T20 for his country. Takes lots of first-class wickets, which is a good sign.

