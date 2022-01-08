Where does Taylor rank among our great batters?

Ross Taylor (left) and Kane Williamson celebrate after winning the World Test Championship Final against India at the Hampshire Bowl in June. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Martin Crowe goes airborne as he cuts a ball to the boundary during a test against England at the Oval in 1983. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Passengers on the Kane Train will be up in arms, but while some may have statistically surpassed Martin Crowe, none will eclipse his eloquence. He was poetry to watch. A genius in possession of the most exquisite straight drive the game has seen. And still the standard by which all other New Zealand batters should be measured.

2. Kane Williamson (2010-2022)

7272 runs at 53.47, 24 100s

Can I change my mind? Williamson or Crowe? It is a tough call. Many will argue Williamson has usurped Crowe as our No 1 and it is hard to argue when you look at the numbers. A gutsy, driven fellow who helped New Zealand secure the inaugural World Test Championship title. But does he get the pulse racing like Crowe?

Glenn Turner was the first New Zealander to score two centuries in a test. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Often gets overlooked in the debate, perhaps because he is seen as a controversial figure who could have played more cricket for New Zealand. But there is nothing controversial about the back-to-back hundreds he scored against Australia in 1974. It dragged us through to a maiden win against the Aussies.

Bert Sutcliffe in full flight. PHOTO: EVENING POST

2727 runs at 40.10, 5 100s

Too high? Perhaps. But the images of him batting during the Tangiwai test and the heroic effort it took is part of New Zealand folklore. He was regarded as the country’s best during the post-war era. And, and, and ... he scored 385 for Otago against Canterbury.

5. Ross Taylor (2007-2022)

7655 runs at 44.76, 19 100s

Taylor will bow out, in anyone’s estimation, as one of our greatest batters and as our leading scorer — a record Williamson will surely eclipse in time. Taylor began his career as a swashbuckling one-day player but worked hard to turn himself into an incredibly successful test player.

Long-serving Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming plays a cut shot during a test against England in Napier in 2008. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

7172 runs at 40.06, 9 100s

Good for 40-odd each time he came to bat. Would have rated higher had he not had such a lousy conversion rate. Was a graceful player but lacked a ruthless edge.

Andrew Jones plays down the ground during a test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 1992. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

2922 runs at 44.27, 7 100s

Would have averaged more than 50 if he could run between the wickets and play the short ball without leaping into the air. But he was a solid No 3 and scored big when he got set.

Brendon McCullum swings for the fences during a test against India at Eden Park in 2014. PHOTO: THE NEW ZEALAND HERALD

6453 runs at 38.64, 12 100s

Wait, what? Didn’t you once compare McCullum with Craig Spearman? Well, yes, yes I did. But I always watched when he was batting. Had to. It was compelling viewing. Probably the most exciting player I’ve ever seen. You can’t leave a player like that out. And his numbers stack up.

Nathan Astle celebrates his century against Australia in Perth in 2001. PHOTO:GETTY IMAGES

4702 runs at 37.02, 11 100s

A wonderfully attacking player with tremendous footwork. Loved watching him shimmy down the wicket and loft the bowler back over his head. I’d take Astle over Henry Nicholls any day.

John Wright coached both the Black Caps and India after his playing days. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

5334 runs at 37.82, 12 100s

Mr Fidget makes the list on weight of runs. Lost points with me for the amount of time he wasted having the sightscreen adjusted. Tom Latham is probably better.

Honourable mentions

Stewie Dempster (1930-33, 732 runs at 65.72, 2 100s) and Martin Donnelly (1937-49, 582 runs at 52.90, 1 100). Only played 17 tests between them.

