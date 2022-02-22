White Fern ruled a close contact, out of India games

Tuesday, 22 February 2022

    Brooke Halliday. Photo: Getty
    White Ferns batter Brooke Halliday has been ruled out of the fourth and fifth ODIs against India after being named a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

    In a statement, NZ Cricket said she had dined outdoors in Queenstown with her partner, who subsequently tested positive for the virus, and was therefore required to isolate in her hotel room for seven days.

    Halliday returned a negative Covid-19 test yesterday. She will be tested again on day five of her isolation and if she returns a second negative test, can finish her isolation period and re-join the team on Friday, the statement said.  

    Halliday and her partner had both followed all government and team health protocols.

    The fourth ODI was set to be played in the resort today, but the start has been delayed by rain.

    White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said the team was rallying around Halliday.

    “This is obviously a frustrating time for Brooke,” said Carter.

    “But she’s remaining upbeat, and as a team we’re supporting her and checking in on her by phone etc.

    “Of course, we’re looking forward to her re-joining the team once she’s met the appropriate protocols." 

     

