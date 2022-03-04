Friday, 4 March 2022

White Ferns beaten by Windies in thriller

    West Indies players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Maddie Green. Photo by Phil Walter-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

    The White Ferns lost three wickets in the final over as they slipped to a three-run loss to the West Indies in their Women's Cricket World Cup opener in Mount Maunganui tonight.

     

