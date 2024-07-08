White Ferns continue losing ways on England tour with thrashing in first T20

The White Ferns’ dismal tour of England continued with a heavy loss in the opening T20 in Southampton yesterday.

After being decisively swept in the ODI series, the White Ferns could have used a pick-me-up in the 20-over opener, but none was on offer.

England piled on 197 for three off their allotted overs, then restricted the tourists to 138 for nine to claim a 59-run win.

Danni Wyatt powered the English to victory with a sparkling 76 off 51 balls at the top of the order.

The 33-year-old right-hander blasted 11 fours and one towering six.

Wyatt added 61 for the first wicket with Maia Bouchier (32 off 26) and 82 for the second with Nat Sciver-Brunt (47 off 23).

Freya Kemp scored a breezy 26 off 17 balls as the English powered to their imposing total.

The White Ferns lost Georgia Plimmer early, but Suzie Bates (43 off 33) and Melie Kerr (18 off 16) played reasonably well.

Disaster then struck as the Kiwis lost five wickets for just four runs.

Jess Kerr blasted 38 off 26 balls and Lea Tahuhu, who had earlier taken two wickets on her return to top cricket after having her second child, made 17, but they were merely consolation runs.

Sarah Glenn led the English attack with three for 16 off her four overs.

"England batted exceptionally well," Bates said.

"With the ball, there were times we perhaps didn’t execute how we wanted. I thought there were moments we brought it back quite well, but they just kept coming hard, and when you get close to 200, it’s always tough.

"We came out with intent and gave ourselves a chance early, but we lost clumps of wickets, which we’ve done in the past against the spinners."

Bates said the major positive was the return and performance of veteran star Tahuhu, while Jess Kerr looked good with the bat.

Game two of the T20 series is in Hove on Wednesday morning.