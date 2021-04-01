Thursday, 1 April 2021

White Ferns draw T20 series with Australia after washout

    The White Ferns have drawn their Twenty20 series with Australia after the third and final match was abandoned due to persistent rain in Auckland.

    The match managed to get under way 90 minutes after the scheduled 3pm start time, but after 2.5 overs the rain fell again and the players never returned on to Eden Park.

    It will be a shame for the White Ferns, who had a chance to seal a rare series victory over Australia, with their T20 series tied at 1-1.

    And, with Australia struggling at 14-1 in the reduced 13-over clash, their chances were enhanced for their first series win over their transtasman neighbours since 2017.

    However, rain ultimately had the final say, with the two teams sharing the trophy.

    The teams now prepare for a three-match ODI series, which begins on Sunday. The White Ferns haven't beaten the dominant Australian ODI squad in a series since 2000, and have racked up 17 consecutive series defeats.

    NZ Herald
