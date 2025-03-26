White Ferns fall short despite fightback

Amelia Kerr plays a shot for the White Ferns in this afternoon's loss to Australia. Photo: Getty Images

The White Ferns have suffered a clean sweep defeat to end their home summer.

Despite fighting half centuries by from Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green, New Zealand went down to Australia by eight runs in Wellington.

Looking dead and buried at 54-4, the Ferns fought hard, led by Kerr and Green, but will rue several dropped catches which allowed the Aussies to post a total just out of reach.

Sophie Devine struck first for the Kiwis, dismissing Beth Mooney for 21.

Jess Kerr had the chance to send Voll back to the sheds early, but put down the caught and bowled chance in the opening over.

Voll was again dropped in consecutive deliveries from Jess Kerr when on 13 - first Maddy Green spilling a dolly and then Eden Carson grassing a tougher chance at point.

Phoebe Litchfield joined Voll in the middle and Voll was dropped a fourth time off Devine, this time Rosemary Mair shelling a regulation chance, Voll bringing up her fifty in the process.

Amelia Kerr was unable to hide her frustration when a fifth chance to dismiss the opener went begging, Brooke Halliday this time the culprit, though the pain was alleviated somewhat when Kerr pouched a high one from Litchfield from her own bowling.

Astonishingly, a sixth spill came from Kerr's bowling, before the Ferns struck again in quick succession, Voll's luck finally running out on 75 as Suzie Bates snuck one through the gate.

However, Ellyse Perry kept Australia humming along with Talia McGrath, Perry finishing unbeaten on 32.

Devine bowled the final over, hit for three boundaries as the Aussies piled on 180-4.

Bates fell early in the chase, followed shortly by Georgia Plimmer for four to have the Ferns 16-2 after just 15 balls.

After a small consolidation, Bella James held out to square leg to bring Devine to the middle, though she added just a single run before heading back to the pavilion.

Green and Kerr then combined for 99, Green hammering five sixes in her innings which eventually ended at 62 from just 35 balls.

Her wicket was followed by another two in quick time, leaving Kerr short of support and she would also be out on the final ball for a brave 66.