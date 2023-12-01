Skip to main content
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
SUBSCRIBER
Rookie Clarkson raring to go
Meet Josh Clarkson.
SUBSCRIBER
New onus on bowlers to keep up
SUBSCRIBER
Bowlers, on your marks.
White Ferns get home — just — in thriller
Green for go.
SUBSCRIBER
Rare home opportunity for Duffy
SUBSCRIBER
Jacob Duffy is a relaxed character.
SUBSCRIBER
Notes from the slip, December 15th
SUBSCRIBER
The ICC is trialling a stop clock in ODIs and T20s in an effort to speed up the pace of play in international cricket.
Otago players set to jet off to U19 world cup
Two Otago players have made the final cut for the New Zealand squad for the ICC under-19 men’s world cup in South Africa starting next month.
SUBSCRIBER
Mawhinney just wants Otago to flourish
SUBSCRIBER
Mawhinney just wants Otago to flourish
Russell Mawhinney has found his people.
Otago trio named in NZ XI
Three Otago players have been named in a youthful New Zealand XI team to play Bangladesh in a 50-over warm-up game in Lincoln tomorrow.
Bates leads way as NZ powers to win
The White Ferns unlocked a record batting performance to post a 131-run win against Pakistan in the opening one-dayer in Queenstown yesterday.
Volts fourth after match rained off
More frustration awaited Otago in Invercargill yesterday.
Bates leads way as Ferns ease to win over Pakistan
Suzie Bates scored a century as the White Ferns piled on the runs to beat Pakistan in their first ODI match in Queenstown today.
Milestone in Chris Cairns' recovery from spinal stroke
Milestone in Chris Cairns' recovery from spinal stroke
Black Caps great Chris Cairns continues to make incredible progress, sharing another video to social media walking with crutches into a pub following a life-threatening heart attack and spinal...
SUBSCRIBER
White Ferns seeking ODI consistency
SUBSCRIBER
White Ferns seeking ODI consistency
White Ferns captain Sophie Devine believes her team can take a page out of Pakistan’s book heading into the ODI series.
SUBSCRIBER
Mair’s double hat-trick takes shine off Wilson’s maiden ton
SUBSCRIBER
Otago's Saffron Wilson had the best day of her career but then had to watch as Rosemary Mair created history in an even better outing.
SUBSCRIBER
Rare tie for Valley, Albion after miserly last over from Mckay
SUBSCRIBER
A roundup of premier grade cricket games played in Dunedin over the weekend.
Fitzgibbon’s efforts not enough
Waikoikoi won their home game against Marist by two wickets in round seven of Southland’s 50 over competition on Saturday.
Union, Albion pick up T20 wins
Union defeated Valley with five balls to spare in the second round of the T20 competition in Oamaru on Friday night.
Runs not enough to outpace Bandits
The Owaka Bandits recorded a bonus-point win over the Waihola Swans in a replay of last year’s 40-over final in Owaka.
Otago Country thumps North Otago to record second win
Otagp Country put on a dominant display to thump North Otago, recording their second straight win to start their Hawke Cup campaign.
Ban relaxed: Vincent can return to domestic cricket
Former New Zealand batsman Lou Vincent says he's grateful to have his life ban for match fixing relaxed by England's cricket board, which will allow him to be involved in domestic...
Read more