White Ferns lose again as England take series 4-1

A top-order batting capitulation cost the White Ferns in the final match of the T20 international series against England, with another loss consigning the hosts to a 4-1 series defeat.

Despite a maiden half-century from tenacious wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze, New Zealand's total of 136 for 6 wasn't strong enough to hold off the England women at the Basin Reserve.

Brooke Halliday and Gaze hit a record 56-run 6th-wicket partnership in T20s for New Zealand.

Ultimately their individual efforts were in vain, as England won by five wickets with Sophia Dunkley hitting the winning boundary off Rosemary Mair as her team-mates celebrated reaching the target at 138 for 5 in the 18th over.

Georgia Plimmer, who came in for the injured Sophie Devine, made the highest contribution of the opening five New Zealand batters with a score of 12.

White Ferns captain Amelia Kerr told TVNZ England were a class above with their commanding 4-1 series win.

"They've obviously got match-winners and they're a world class side," Kerr said.

"Izzy was outstanding the way she played her game, her lap shot. To do that was pretty special for her.

"She works bloody hard and has been for a long time so it's nice to see her come off today."

Kerr captained the side as star allrounder Devine was on the injured list with a quad injury picked up in the fourth T20 on Wednesday.

Kerr said New Zealand had improved from their last performance but there was more work to do.

Victorious England captain Heather Knight, who top-scored for the visitors with 35, was thrilled to see her side wrap up the series with strong bowling in the power play.

"If we are picky, we probably let them get too many," Knight said.

"We talked a bit about chasing after we didn't quite do it the way we wanted in the third game.

To do that quite calmly was outstanding from us."

The teams meet again on Monday in the first one-dayer of the three-match series in Wellington. The second and third ODIs are to be played in Hamilton.