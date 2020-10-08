White Ferns slump to heaviest defeat

Australia celebrates as New Zealand's Amelia Kerr walks off after getting out during yesterday's demolition. Photo: Getty Images

The White Ferns have slumped to the heaviest ODI defeat in their history, being hammered by 232 runs by Australia in the final Rose Bowl ODI.

Their previous heaviest defeat – by runs – was a 186-run defeat at the hands of India in 2017, and Australia also notched the highest score recorded against the White Ferns, reaching 325-5 after being inserted to bat.

They did it without captain and last-match centurion Meg Lanning, who sat out due to a hamstring strain, with Rachel Haynes (96 from 104 balls) and Alyssa Healy (a run-a-ball 87) practically sealing the result in the dead rubber by launching Australia to 222-1 with 10 overs still in hand.

Then, Ashleigh Gardner (34 from 20), Beth Mooney (29 not out from 19) and Tahlia McGrath (29 not out from 11) smashed the White Ferns bowlers at the death, with only Amelia Kerr (10-1-50-3) going for fewer than six runs an over.

In response, the White Ferns were skittled for 93, with only Amy Satterthwaite (41 from 49) and Maddy Green (22 from 22) reaching double figures as Australia clinched a 3-0 series sweep.

In some respects, being rolled for a low score is understandable if the Ferns were taking an all-out risk, slogging away to try and chase down their massive target, but returns like Katie Perkins' six from 26, Katey Martin's three from 15 and Natalie Dodd's five from 18 at the top of the order – Dodd's career strike rate is now 40.4 – show a side that were completely outclassed.

Outclassed, admittedly, by one of the greatest teams of all time – Australia's win was their 21st in a row in ODI cricket, tying the world record set by the Australian men in 2003.