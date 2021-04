Otago White Fern Katey Martin celebrates taking a catch to get England's Sophie Ecclestone out during their match at the University Oval earlier this year. Photo: Getty Images

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced it will host the New Zealand women's team for three Twenty20 internationals and five one-dayers this year.

The White Ferns are scheduled to play T20 matches in Chelmsford, Hove and Taunton at the start of September.

They will then play ODIs at Bristol, Worcester, Leicester, Derby and Canterbury.

It will serve as vital preparation for New Zealand in the lead-up to next year's World Cup.

England will also host India at the start of their summer.