Williamson is Starc's next target

Brendon McCullum is bowled by Mitchell Starc of Australia during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup final. Photo: Getty Images

Four years after dismantling Brendon McCullum's stumps at the MCG, Mitchell Starc has labelled Kane Williamson as New Zealand's linchpin for Saturday's clash at Lord's.

Starc produced one of the most memorable balls in World Cup history in the opening over of the 2015 final, yorking the Black Caps danger man to knock him over for a third-ball duck.

It was the knockout blow that cruelled New Zealand's hopes, after they'd earlier run through the tournament undefeated to book their spot in the final.

But come Saturday's rematch Starc will have his eyes on Kane Williamson, identifying him as the key man in New Zealand's middle order.

And if history is anything to go by, that spells bad news for Williamson.

Starc has made a habit of getting rid of the big stars at this World Cup.

He has claimed the scalps of Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan.

Williamson, meanwhile, is by far and away New Zealand's biggest name. His 414 runs at 138 makes for the highest average of anyone in the tournament.

Saturday's match also shapes as a crucial clash for the Black Caps, who suffered the first loss of their campaign to Pakistan on Wednesday.

"They are playing some fantastic cricket, they have really gone under the radar," Starc said.

"No one has spoken too much about them and they keep winning games.

"They've got a strong side batting and bowling, Kane Williamson is their linchpin in the middle there and they've got bowlers who swing the ball."

Starc's ball to get rid of McCullum is still spoken about by the Australian camp.

Five of the Australians were there on the field for the McCullum ball four years ago. Pat Cummins was at the ground too, in an extended squad.

The other nine in the 2019 squad can almost certainly remember where they were when he bowled it.

"I still remember Starcy's first or second ball," vice-captain Alex Carey said.

"Absolutely (one of the great Australian World Cup moments).

"A lot of the guys have been (asked) what do they remember from the last World Cup? It was how big of a moment he stood up in.

"He did that (against England on Tuesday) when he took that really crucial wicket (of Stokes) for us."

BEST OF AUSTRALIA-NEW ZEALAND WORLD CUP MATCHES

WAUGH STEPS UP AT INDORE, 1987 GROUP MATCH

It took Australia and New Zealand 12 years to meet at a World Cup match, but when they did it was a thriller. In a rain-reduced match at Indore, Australia powered their way to 4-199 from their 30 overs courtesy of 87 from David Boon. The Black Caps looked in the chase at 2-133 and later needed seven off the last over. Steve Waugh stood up, taking wickets on his first two balls and effecting another run out to leave New Zealand three runs short.

AUSSIES PULL OFF RECORD CHASE, 1996 QUARTER-FINAL

Australia pulled off what was at the time their biggest chase in one-day history to knock New Zealand out of the 1996 tournament in Chennai. New Zealand looked safe after 130 from Chris Harris and 89 from Lee Germon lifted them to 9-286. But that was before Mark Waugh's heroics under lights. He hit 110 from 112 balls before Steve Waugh (59 from 68) and Stuart Law (42 from 30) finished the job with 2.1 overs to spare.

BLACK CAPS STUN AUSSIES, 1999 GROUP MATCH

Hardly convincing in their tournament-opener against Scotland, Australia needed a win over New Zealand to kick their 1999 campaign into gear. After Darren Lehmann (76) played a lone hand in their 8-213, Australia looked to have the ascendancy with the Black Caps 4-49 in reply. But from there Roger Twose and Chris Cairns took the game away from them with a 148-run stand as New Zealand cruised to victory.

WILLIAMSON'S HEROICS SINK AUSSIES, 2015 GROUP MATCH

Who said low-scoring one-day games were dead? Australia and New Zealand played out the best game of the last tournament when Trent Boult took 5-27 to roll Australia for just 151. New Zealand were cruising at 1-78 and 4-131 when Mitchell Starc twice worked his magic. His 6-28 included the eighth and ninth wicket in consecutive balls with six runs still required. Kane Williamson wasted no time though, clearing the rope with the first ball of Pat Cummins' next over and ending the match.

AUSTRALIA CRUISE TO HOME TITLE, 2015 FINAL

The tournament decider had very little on their earlier clash, but it was still fitting the two co-hosts met in the final for New Zealand's first decider. However, by the end of the first over it was clear it wasn't going to be their day. Mitchell Starc clean bowled Brendon McCullum to spark an early collapse of 3-39 before New Zealand finished on 183. Australia made light work of the chase, winning with 16.5 overs to spare.