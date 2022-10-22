Skip to main content
Women’s club cricket is back in the city
Sophie Gray finally has a team to play for.
Charged-up Volts start season with outright win
Charged-up Volts start season with outright win
So, so good.
Otago building strong lead over Auckland
Otago building strong lead over Auckland
The Otago Volts have moved into a commanding 213-run lead with two days remaining in their opening Plunket Shield game against Auckland.
Watch: Stunning catch on opening day of domestic cricket season
Watch: Stunning catch on opening day of domestic cricket season
It's only October but we may have already seen a contender for catch of the cricket season.
Duffy makes Volts' score look better
Duffy makes Volts' score look better
The Volts were dismissed for a middling 261 on day one of their Plunket Shield game against Auckland but that target grew substantially in context thanks to some deadly accurate bowling by Jacob Duffy.
SUBSCRIBER
Revitalised Rutherford keen to start new season
SUBSCRIBER
Revitalised Rutherford keen to start new season
Otago captain Hamish Rutherford has been around the block often enough to know the first day of the first game of a new summer does not necessarily indicate how a season is going to pan out.
Ouch!
Ouch!
Black Cap Martin Guptill reacts in pain during a T20 World Cup warm-up game against South Africa at Allan Border Field in Brisbane yesterday.
Some good scores in first round of season
Some good scores in first round of season
High scores marked two games of the first round of Borton Cup cricket this season.
Parkes to get another chance
Parkes to get another chance
Thorn Parkes has forced his way into Otago team for its opening game of the season.
Black Caps fall to Pakistan in tri-series final
Black Caps fall to Pakistan in tri-series final
They missed out on the tri-series trophy but the Black Caps received a decent consolation today.
SUBSCRIBER
Chewing gum, staying positive
SUBSCRIBER
Chewing gum, staying positive
The domestic cricket season thuds into action on Tuesday. Otago opens its campaign with a Plunket Shield match against Auckland at Eden Park Outer Oval. Cricket writer Adrian...
SUBSCRIBER
Young Volts have work to do
SUBSCRIBER
Look at the past sets Volts’ sights firmly on future
Otago coach Dion Ebrahim’s opening gambit was to concede his side had not batted, bowled or fielded well last summer.
David Warner's lifetime leadership ban set to be overturned
David Warner's lifetime leadership ban set to be overturned
Cricket Australia (CA) look set to revoke David Warner's lifetime ban from leadership positions after announcing that the body's integrity code would be reviewed at Friday's board meeting as a ...
Jesse Ryder opens up on career as he eyes World Cup glory
Jesse Ryder opens up on career as he eyes World Cup glory
Former Black Caps batsman Jesse Ryder has opened up on his international cricket career as he attempts to lead New Zealand to a different kind of World Cup glory.
Black Caps shine with the bat to dispatch Bangladesh
Black Caps shine with the bat to dispatch Bangladesh
Ten days before the start of the T20 World Cup, the Black Caps today produced a batting performance pretty close to the blueprint.
Top honours for Mitchell, Southee
Top honours for Mitchell, Southee
Black Caps Mr Fix It Daryl Mitchell and experienced international seamer Tim Southee have been named players of the year in the 75th jubilee edition of the New Zealand Cricket Almanack.
Spinners set up comfortable win for Black Caps
Spinners set up comfortable win for Black Caps
The Black Caps have turned the tables on Pakistan with another inspired effort from their spinners.
Black Caps to return to Pakistan
Black Caps to return to Pakistan
The Black Caps will play two tests and three one-day internationals on their tour of Pakistan starting in December, before returning there next April for five Twenty20 internationals and five ODIs.
Below-par Black Caps no match for Pakistan
Below-par Black Caps no match for Pakistan
The summer of cricket began with blankets and a bleak defeat the Black Caps will want to quickly forget.
Sparks duo prominent in White Ferns’ victory
Sparks duo prominent in White Ferns’ victory
Otago Sparks players had starring roles for the White Ferns yesterday.
