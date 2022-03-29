Crystal ultimate for Collins

You can keep your golden globes — crystal is what Tiarn Collins wants the most.

The young Queenstown snowboarder created history yesterday when he became the first New Zealander to claim a FIS snowboard crystal globe.

Collins on the podium with his crystal globe. PHOTO: FIS SNOWBOARD/STADLER

Snowboarding’s equivalent of the Masters golf green jacket, the crystal globe is awarded to the overall winner of a discipline on the world cup circuit.

“It’s pretty cool," Collins said.

"It’s not something that’s really on your mind at the start of the season, but once you start getting towards the end it kind of creeps into your mind.

"It feels good. I’m stoked. It was a sick season."

Collins (22) finished seventh at the final slopestyle world cup of the season in Silvaplana, Switzerland, yesterday and his results from previous events meant he had enough points to secure the overall slopestyle title for the 2021-22 season.

Queenstown snowboarder Tiarn Collins in action in Switzerland yesterday. PHOTO: FIS SNOWBOARD/STADLER

He grabbed a vital win, the second of his career, at the Spindleruv Mlyn world cup a week ago, and was third at the Mammoth Mountain round in January.

Collins finished in the top spot with 236 points, 55 points ahead of German snowboarder Leon Vockensperger, who missed the final round due to injury.

Mons Roisland, of Norway, rounded out the overall podium with 173 points.

Collins, who was disappointed to miss the slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics, typically has only one thing on his mind now the competitive part of the season is over.

"It’s time to go snowboarding."

-- STAFF REPORTER